Two men face criminal charges in connection with recent protests at the Texas Capitol, Department of Public Safety officials said Tuesday.

DPS, the agency tasked with policing the Capitol grounds, arrested 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley of Austin on Saturday on a charges related to a June 22 incident. He faces two felony charges of obstruction and retaliation and a misdemeanor charge of riot participation, according to Travis County jail records.

Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pflugerville also was arrested Saturday. He is accused by authorities of vandalizing the Texas Capitol and assaulting a state trooper on May 30. Charges against Brown include destruction of a public monument, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest and participating in a riot.

Both arrests followed investigations by DPS special agents, who reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information over the last several weeks.

Investigations into the two cases are ongoing, officials said.