Gianna Courtois woke up on a Monday in March to prepare for her class. A small group of students in the remote West African village would be waiting for her to begin their English lessons.

Courtois, a 2013 graduate of Lake Travis High School, had spent the last few years of her life as a Peace Corps volunteer in Togo — assigned to the remote community of Gbende near the border of Ghana — where she worked as an education and gender volunteer.

But on that particular March morning, she awoke to a text message that would abruptly change life as she knew it. Courtois was being evacuated. The Peace Corps had just announced that it was temporarily suspending all volunteer operations because of the threat of COVID-19.

"I had a day to pack up my life and say goodbye to my village," Courtois said. "I told my kids first because they were my primary concern, and throughout the rest of Monday I told all my work partners and held village meetings to tell them I was leaving. I didn't want them to think I was abandoning them."

With the help of a few mothers in the village, she stuffed what clothes she could in her suitcase, leaving the rest of her belongings to villagers.

"Having to leave so quickly broke my heart – there was no time for proper goodbyes," she said.

Now living at her childhood home in Lake Travis, Courtois said she’s had a hard time adjusting to being back in the U.S., noting that the two week quarantine helped make the transition a little easier by allowing her time to adjust to being back with her family and the everyday conveniences that were not available at her village in West Africa.

While in Togo, she had limited options for food. She would visit a market, which was about 45 minutes away, once a week with an assortment of vegetables and other fare, but for the remainder of the week meals consisted of dried corn flour, yams and canned tomato sauce or paste.

And after more than a year away -- her last visit home was Christmas 2018 -- she felt overwhelmed by a recent trip to the Lakeway H-E-B.

"It’s still weird for me," she said. "I love going to the grocery store, but when I walked in I was so overwhelmed at all the options. It was almost uncomfortable. I didn’t even know what to do. Where is the tomato paste?"

The privileges of her comfortable American life are what motivated her to join the Peace Corps.

"When I was a freshman in high school, I decided I wanted to serve in some kind of capacity on the other side of the world, in a developing country," she said.

As a child, she’d traveled to China and other countries with her family and was struck by the struggles she witnessed.

"I was born into such an awesome opportunity, so this was something I wanted to do ever since then," she said.

After receiving a degree from Arizona State University in global studies with a minor in cultural sustainability, she returned home and began the application process. On the form, applicants can choose a place and field of work, but Courtois said it didn't matter to her. She would go anywhere and do anything.

When she first applied, she was offered the opportunity to go to Senegal. But then she learned that the volunteer trip was overbooked. The Peace Corps then offered her a chance to go to Togo, and there she could select the job of her choice.

She accepted the assignment and shortly after was assigned to Gbende, where she would teach villagers English, promote gender equality and establish food security through agriculture.

"I was the first ever volunteer in this village and the furthest into that community of Togo, and that was a big deal," she said.

The village, which is over two hours away from the regional capital of Atakpame, sits in the hills on top of the mountain range that crosses the border with Ghana. There is a primary and secondary school and a small clinic right outside of the village. However, the high school was several miles outside the village and the post office and bank was even further.

She spent her first year educating, putting a focus on health and nutrition because, she said, if she didn’t address that her work in the school wouldn't be nearly as effective.

"I realized that education and gender equality was important, but what was also important was nutrition and health overall," she said. "If one of my students gets sick, they won’t show up to school. And then I thought if I don’t do more with agriculture with the adult villagers then they will pull their kids out of school to do the work."

Courtois led the adults in the village on agriculture projects -- planting crops and eventually establishing a rabbit husbandry. She said the region where the village sits is where the best farming in the country is because it has the best climate year round.

In her second year, she put more emphasis on gender promotion, going out of her way to include women in leadership roles and other projects, including agriculture, throughout the village.

She had signed on for a third year and was going to live in a larger village in Togo to focus work on women’s empowerment there, but that has all been put on hold since she was evacuated.

With her clothes being the only souvenirs of her time in Togo along with an Instagram filled with several photos of the memories she made with the villagers, she said she didn’t want to sit around at home for a year waiting for the green light to go back.

Instead she will attend a program at the University of Denver for international development as part of the Paul Coverdell Peace Corps Fellowship. There she hopes to master the project management skills needed to help villages like Gbende establish food security,

"I’m not going back to my village yet," she said. "But my goal is to make it back to Togo and West Africa to do more humanitarian work."