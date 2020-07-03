Gibb Hardesty a cherished husband, father, sibling and family member, left this life too soon on July 1, 2020 at the age of 55. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Gilbert Frederick Hardesty and Faydell (Rose) Hardesty on Oct. 18, 1964. Gibb married his beloved Ladenna Tigner on Jan. 4, 2020. Family hour will be from 6-7 p.m. on July 5, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant. A chapel service will be at the funeral home at 2 p.m. July 6, 2020, with Bro. Ross Phillips and Bro. Ryan Perry officiating. His final resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery in Bokchito, with Joshua Hardesty, Zach Hardesty, Cody Sullivan, Troy Dennis, Greg Trammell, George O’Brien, Billy Hardesty and Harley Smith, his honorary pallbearers will be Norman Campo and Mark Blanchard.

Gibb was a truly amazing man. He was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Bennington. Gibb was employed as a Bridge Foreman for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was always tinkering and loved spending time in his pool and sitting around a campfire. But most of all Gibb cherished spending time with his cherished wife and family.

Mr. Hardesty is survived by his wife Denna Kay, of the home; sons Josh Hardesty of Bokchito, Cody Sullivan and wife Stephanie of Earlsboro, Oklahoma, and Zach Hardesty of Bokchito; siblings, Karen Neff of Circleville, Ohio; George O’Brien of Bokchito; Ed O’Brien of Mead, Oklahoma, Sheri Smith of Bennington, Dianna Thelen of Denison, Texas, Billy Hardesty of Woodward, Oklahoma; grandchildren Bella, Zoey, Alana and Shelby Sullivan of Earlsboro, Bintley and Dakoda Hardesty of Durant; aunt, Ragnell Marlow of Bokchito; step-daughter Terra Tigner and husband Jimmy of Wewoka, Oklahoma; and great-niece Aaryan Phillips of Bokchito.

Mr. Hardesty was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Faydell Hardesty, and brother David "Biggy Rat" O’Brien.

Services will be streamed live on Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home’s Fabebook page. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com