Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending June 29:

Charm Logic LLC, 1614 Ave. M Ste. 40.Hernandez Vending, 2100 Mac Davis Ln. Apt. 632.Louie Louie's Dueling Piano Bar, 1703 Texas Ave.Liliana Eliazabeth Nunez, 1113 E. Newcomb St.Deborah's Unlimited Designs, 804 E. County Road 7300.Luna's Trends, 2721 Genoa Ave. Unit 2.7X Southern Grace Bowtique, 6875 Armadillo Road.Reviver Computer Repair, 4207 47th St.Nunley Family Investments LLC, 4718 66th St.Boxwood Hardware, 3434 125th St.I'm Sounique Boutique, 2510 80th St.Simply Swartz, 8610 Geneva Ave.Cassandra Crayne, 5501 84th St.Flatland Flowers, 5705 85th St.