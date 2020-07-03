Today

Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

July 4

"Celebrate Freedom" - 6 p.m., Van Alstyne High School parking lot, 1722 N. Waco St.; vanalstynechamber.org

July 6

Lego Building - 10:30 a.m. (craft kit available for advance pick up at library), Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce Board meeting - 6-7 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall; 152 N. Main Drive; vanalstynechamber.org

July 7

Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

July 8

Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

July 10

Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

July 13

Magic Wand tutorial - 10:30 a..m. (craft kit available for advance pick up at library), Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

July 14

Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m.(second Tuesday monthly), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us

July 15

Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast - 8 -9 a.m. (open to Chamber members and their guests), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; vanalstynechamber.org

Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

July 17

Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

July 20

Creative Movement - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

July 21

Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (third Tuesday monthly), Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.; cityofhowe.org/council

July 22

Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

July 24

Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

July 25

Hotter ’N Howe Summer Bash - 3-7 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 130 N. Collins Freeway, Howe; facebook.com/events/621559728675079/

July 27

Creature Teacher Virtual Show - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

July 28

Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

July 29

Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

July 31

Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m., Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

Aug. 4

Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Submit items for the Community Calendar to lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.