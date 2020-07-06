A Killeen woman charged in the disappearance and death of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood appeared in court Monday as the soldier’s death raised more questions and prompted congressional calls for an investigation into the Army’s handling of sexual misconduct.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, appeared virtually in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske in Waco in an initial appearance after being charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence last week. An arraignment, where Aguilar would be expected to enter a plea, has not been scheduled, officials said.

Authorities have accused Aguilar of helping 20-year-old Spc. Aaron David Robinson mutilate and dispose of Guillen’s body after Robinson killed her by hitting her in the head with a hammer.

Robinson shot and killed himself last week when authorities confronted him during the investigation into Guillen’s death, Killeen police have said.

Aguilar was asked during Monday’s hearing whether she understood the charges against her. "Yeah, sure," she replied, according to KCEN-TV.

The hearing came as the Army confirmed Monday that remains found last week near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, were those of Guillen, a 20-year-old Houston native.

Fort Hood Gen. Scott Efflandt said an armed forces forensic examiner confirmed the finding using DNA analysis. Guillen’s family was notified of the development on Sunday, Efflandt said.

"We’re now confronted with the aftermath of one of the most heinous acts I can imagine. While searching for Vanessa we had continued to investigate the circumstances that led to her disappearance," Efflandt said. "Each action was taken with the deliberate hope that we would find her alive and unharmed and be able to return her to her family and friends."

Efflandt said Fort Hood officials would take actions to honor the memory of Guillen, adding that they will assist the office of the U.S. attorney's office in its investigation and prosecution.

Efflandt also said Fort Hood will complete its ongoing sexual harassment investigation and take appropriate action. He added that the post would continue seeking external assistance to review "any shortcomings" revealed by Guillen’s case and address any issues that emerge.

"Every person who raises their right hand to serve their family and their country in uniform deserves to be safe, and treated with dignity and respect," Efflandt said. "To the victims of sexual harassment and assault, we hear you, we believe you, and I encourage you to come forward. The Army will not stop its efforts to eradicate sexual harassment and sexual assault until it no longer exists in our formations, because that’s the Army standard."

Col. Ralph Overland, a commander who led the regiment that Guillen was part of, described her as a warrior who was highly trained and proficient at her duties, and called a strong, courageous, caring and dedicated American soldier.

"Spc. Vanessa Guillen was an outstanding soldier and highly valued member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. I spoke with many of her fellow soldiers from units across the regiment who served with her and who have helped search since her disappearance. I could see the intense sadness in their faces and hear it in their voices. They miss their friend," Overland said.

Guillen was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters where she worked at Fort Hood, a sprawling 334-square mile Army post in Killeen, about an hour north of Austin. Guillen’s disappearance gained national attention as her family and friends searched for her and demanded justice on her behalf for months.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, videos and photos online, some using the hashtag "#JusticeForVanessaGuillen," showed vigils and memorials for Guillen and groups gathering and holding signs for justice in Austin, Houston and San Antonio. In El Paso, more than 100 protesters marched to Fort Bliss on Saturday to protest the Army's handling of the case and demand accountability from authorities.

Her family says Guillen had been sexually harassed at Fort Hood, once when a man walked in on her while she was showering.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier of California on Friday called for an investigation into Guillen’s workplace, her disappearance and the Army’s response to both.

"SPC Guillen’s disappearance raises deep, troubling concerns about the Army’s ability to prevent sexual harassment and assault, respond to criminal acts, and provide justice for victims and theirs families," Gillibrand and Speier said in a letter. "We worry that these shortcomings are not limited to a single case or installation, and require a decisive response."

Army officials last week said no evidence linked sexual harassment to Guillen’s disappearance.

How authorities think crime happened

The criminal complaint filed against Aguilar details what Robinson and Aguilar told authorities, including how Guillen was killed and dismembered.

A witness told authorities that on April 22, Guillen left a weapons room at Fort Hood where she was working to visit a weapons room controlled by Robinson. Robinson told investigators that he texted Guillen to tell her he was in the arms room. The last outgoing text message from Guillen’s phone was to Robinson, the complaint says.

The document does not indicate the nature of Guillen and Robinson’s relationship. Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam said last week that Robinson is the same man Guillen previously accused of sexual harassment.

Robinson said Guillen arrived and read serial numbers for equipment, according to the complaint. He gave her paperwork and a serial number for a .50-caliber machine gun that needed to be serviced. Robinson said Guillen left the arms room and he assumed she went to the motor pool.

Witnesses at the motor pool said Guillen never arrived with the paperwork.

On April 28, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command officials interviewed Robinson. He told them that on April 22, he finished work and went to his off-post home that he shared with his girlfriend, Aguilar. He said he stayed all night, except at 6:30 p.m. when he went to Fort Hood to sign into a government computer to enroll in training, the complaint says.

Two witnesses later told investigators that they saw Robinson pulling a large "tough box" out of the arms room he worked in on April 22. The witnesses said Robinson put the box into his vehicle and drove away.

The complaint says a search of Robinson’s phone found that he called Aguilar multiple times that night, including at 3:30 a.m. on April 23. He also received calls from Aguilar throughout the day.

Aguilar told investigators she was with Robinson all night on April 22.

When asked why Robinson would call her after midnight if they were together at home, she said she couldn’t find her phone and he called to help her find it, the complaint says.

"This statement, however, is inconsistent with the lengths of the calls," the complaint says. Calls made after midnight were longer than one minute.

During another interview, Aguilar said she lied and did leave the residence to go on one of her long drives, which she said help her cope. Aguilar said she and Robinson took a long drive to Belton to look at the stars on April 22 and later returned home. Belton is about 21 miles east of Fort Hood in Bell County.

Looking for remains

Investigators analyzed Robinson’s phone and found that at 1:59 a.m. on April 23, it was in the vicinity of FM 436 and West Main Street in Belton around a bridge. His phone tracked along the Leon River going north and was in the area for roughly two hours, the complaint says.

Investigators analyzed Aguilar’s phone as well. It revealed that she and Robinson were near the Leon River together on April 23 and April 26.

Based on the phone data, Army investigators searched the Leon River on June 21. A "burn site with disturbed earth" was found, the complaint says. The burned remnants of what appeared to be a plastic tote or tough box were found near the area where Robinson’s phone was, but no remains were found.

Then on June 30 around 1 p.m., contractors working on a fence adjacent to the Leon River called investigators because they found what appeared to be human remains.

Officials searched the area and found scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried, the complaint says.

Robinson left his post the evening of June 30 after hearing reports that human remains had been found. He was later found east of Fort Hood — in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue, near North Twin Creek Drive — where he shot and killed himself as Killeen police confronted him early Wednesday.

In an interview on June 30, Aguilar told investigators that Robinson told her he killed a female soldier by hitting her in the head with a hammer multiple times in his arms room on Fort Hood on April 22. Robinson put the soldier in a box and moved the box near Leon River, the complaint says.

Between the night of April 22 and early April 23, Robinson picked up Aguilar at a gas station where she worked and took her to the Leon River near a bridge. There, Robinson walked Aguilar over to the woods and opened a box that was already there. Aguilar said she saw a body, which she later identified as Guillen, inside the box, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, Robinson and Aguilar used a hatchet or ax and a machete-type of knife to dismember the body. They attempted to burn the body before putting it in three separate holes and covering up the remains, the complaint says.

If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

On Monday, Magistrate Judge Manske set a preliminary hearing for Aguilar for 9:30 a.m. July 14, KCEN-TV reported. At that hearing, Aguilar’s bond will be set and officials will decide whether the case will go to a federal grand jury, the station reported.