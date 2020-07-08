Test results for COVID-19 can take more than a week to return as cases of the disease across Central Texas have surged and labs have become flooded with samples.

Instead of getting results in one or two days like in mid-April to early May, when the pandemic was less busy, turnaround times have crept close to wait times seen during the start of the pandemic in March.

Austin Public Health officials have reported up to seven days for results to return. CommUnityCare has reported turnaround times of up to 10 days, and Austin Regional Clinic, which conducts 30% of the tests in Travis, Hays, and Williamson counties, had reported up to 10 days for results late last month, although last week wait times had fallen to up to five days.

Delayed results can make it difficult to promote quarantines and contact trace, essential tactics to limit the spread of the coronavirus, health experts said.

Some residents and physicians have also reported turnaround times of more than week at some hospitals and freestanding emergency rooms.

"We’re averaging about 500 to 660 tests per day across our testing sites, and about 900 calls per day to our COVID hotline, which are significant increases from June 1, when we were averaging about 200 tests per day and about 100 calls per day," said Monica Saavedra, spokeswoman for CommUnityCare, which is offering free testing to uninsured individuals.

The Statesman reached out to four private labs — AIT Laboratories, Clinical Pathology Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp — and the latter two reported increased turnaround times of up to four or five days. Quest Diagnostics is giving priority to hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute-care settings and symptomatic health care workers. AIT and Clinical Pathology Laboratories did not respond to requests for comment.

Contributing to the testing load were individuals whose jobs require them to be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms.

Austin Public Health and CommUnityCare have stopped testing patients who are asymptomatic to conserve resources, although some private practices, urgent care clinics and retail pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS continue to do so. Some small health practices have run out of testing kits altogether.

Because of the delays in testing, some physicians are calling for stricter enforcement of quarantines as well as better use of city-run isolation facility that as of Tuesday was 39% occupied and can hold up to 259 people.

"The sooner the turnaround time, the sooner medical providers can give feedback to patients. People should be in isolation or quarantined until results are back. If it takes 10 days for tests to return, then it is hard to get compliance," said Theresa Pham, an Austin physician who has been pushing Austin Public Health for better quarantining practices and contact tracing of potentially positive individuals.

Days without answers

Joel Nuila, 20, sought three COVID-19 tests over a three-week period because of testing delays at multiple health care facilities in Austin.

The day after his mother, an infant teacher at a day care, tested positive for the coronavirus, Nuila got tested at Austin Emergency Center in Mueller. A few days later, the center told him his test sample was lost, he said, so Nuila went to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center to be tested on June 24. When he still hadn’t heard from the hospital about his test result five days later and was starting to feel chest pain, he got tested again at the hospital. The hospital returned both test results, which were negative, last Thursday.

"The reason I was stressing was because I didn't want anybody else in this house to get it," Nuila said, adding that he was often the one sanitizing his mother’s dishes when she was sick. "Because it could be like I accidentally touched something and I didn't wash my hands enough."

In addition to the mental strain of waiting for his tests results, Nuila also wasn’t able to return to work at a local restaurant for two weeks. He contributes to the mortgage payment where he and his parents live, and his lost pay has hit the family hard, Nuila said.

St. David’s processes some of their tests in-house, which can take up to 90 minutes, as well as through a third-party lab, which usually take up to two days, according to Ken Mitchell, chief medical officer with St. David’s HealthCare. Symptomatic patients are given priority.

Kevin Tomanka was tested for COVID-19 on June 24 at Fastmed Urgent Care in Bastrop. His work required him to be tested before he left on a trip to test nautical equipment at sea. When he had not yet received his results the day before he was supposed to set sail last Monday, he had the boat crew postpone the trip a day and took another test in Delaware, where he was docked.

"I got my results in like 18 hours, like nearly immediately. It was the same test. It was the same nose swab," Tomanka said. "What good is a test result eight days later to anyone?"

Tomanka received his test result from Fastmed on Friday, the day after he returned from sea.

Months in, problems still exist

Erica Swegler, who runs Beacon Family Health Care, a small private practice in Northwest Austin, said she has seen wait times balloon from three days to as much as eight days.

She also has run out of testing kits — she had 55 to start — and has not received notice yet from Quest Diagnostics, which she is contracting with, about when she will be replenished.

Swegler said having full testing capacity is the only way to fully know how prevalent the deadly disease is in the community.

"The medical community is trying to convince people how real a problem this is," said Swegler, who also serves on the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force. "We don't have visual graphics of seeing repetitively on the news, over and over again, the Twin Towers collapse. I mean, we're essentially having a Twin Tower collapse every few days in the United States with people dying of this illness, but it's not being taken, in a way, seriously."

Swegler said she also is dealing with a shortage of personal protective equipment. Like many doctors across the state, she is reusing her N95 masks by storing them in paper bags and rotating them out every five days. She has been reusing the same five masks.

"It’s concerning that we're months and months into it, and again, there's so many different areas that are problematic," Swegler said.