The Durant City Council cruised through its special meeting last week, extending the current declared state of emergency through July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager John Dean told the council this will continue the restriction to not issue permits for events with certain limitations and allow him to adjust operations and services in response to the pandemic as necessary, following the State Open Up and Recover Safety Plan.

Also at the meeting, the council heard from Community Development Block Grant Coordinator Rebecca Payne, who told members the grant that was awarded in 2017 is now complete with the completion of the ADA-compliant restroom facility on Market Square.

Totaling $91,114, the work was done by city crews with the exception of those areas requiring licensed contractors. One canopy was installed instead of the two originally planned due to cost. Electrical improvements included providing hookups connected to the canopy along with lighting.

Arledge and Associates Senior Manager Jake Winkler discussed the Fiscal Year 2018-19 financial statements and auditor’s report and said there were no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies, contrary to the previous year.

The lone red flag was an issue related to timeliness of the filing of the data collection form, which Winkler doesn’t believe will be an issue repeated going forward.

Another renewal agreement between the city and the Durant Historical Society was approved for the 2020-21 fiscal year, along with one between the city and Big Five Community Services.

Resolution 2020-27 was also approved, supporting the application public hearing phase for the CDBG small cities application for the city-owned water treatment plant electrical and SCADA system improvements that were discussed and voted on at their last meeting.