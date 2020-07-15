Wednesday forecast for Austin: A sweaty day is ahead, Central Texas!

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny during the day as temperatures climb to a high near 101 degrees, the National Weather Service said. But the day will feel even hotter with a heat index of 104, forecasters said.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside. It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

The heat index should drop below 100 around sunset, forecasters said.

South winds blowing around 10 mph will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Even though the day’s expected high temperature and heat index are just under what would trigger a heat advisory, the weather service suggests taking precautions if you plan on spending time outside.

Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the sun and wear light and loose-fitting clothing. If you can, reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or evening, forecasters said.

Temperatures will cool off at night with a low around 75 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy, forecasters said.

South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night will have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 99 and a heat index as high as 106. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 97. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95.