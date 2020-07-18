A Census Bureau tool used to determine 2020 Census self-response rates indicates Potter County's rate ending July 16, 2020, is 54.4% while Randall County's self-response rate is 65.5%.

Per the bureau, the Census Response-Rate Map features self-response rates from households responding to the Census online, via mail or by phone, noting the current national response rate is 62.1%, per map data.

The Texas self-response rate is currently 57% and the state posted a final self-response rate of 64.4% during the 2010 count, according to the Census Bureau. Potter County's final 2010 self-response rate was 64.1% while Randall County's was 72.1%.

Per map data, Randall County ranks 730th among counties nationwide in self-response, with 57.1% of responses entered via the Internet while Potter County ranks 1,854th among counties, with 36.5% of responses being Internet forwarded.

Officials said census data determines how $675 billion is spent, noting the funds support state, county and community programs. Results are also used to reapportion the U.S. House of Representatives, determining the number of seats each state gets. Additionally, states use the results to redraw congressional and state legislative districts - adapting to population shifts.

Census Bureau officials indicated all data gathered remains private and no personal information is solicited - noting the agency is prohibited from sharing data with any other government agencies. Additionally, officials said the collected data cannot be used against an individual to determine if they are eligible for any type of federal assistance.

"It’s really important for both Potter and Randall counties to participate in this very important process," Amarillo resident Kaylee Haynes said. "I know redistricting process discussions have started in Potter County and that’s connected to the census, too. So I’ve been urging folks to spread the word about completing the count, because there is a lot at stake."