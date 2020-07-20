Texas Republicans concluded their rocky virtual state convention in the wee hours of Monday morning by overwhelmingly choosing as their new party leader a former one-term member of Congress from Florida who in his speech to delegates characterized Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders to contain the pandemic as tyranny.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West, of Garland, defeated James Dickey, first elected state chairman in 2017. West won 22 state Senate districts to Dickey’s four, with five yet to report.

In the spirit of unity, West, who claimed victory around 3:30 a.m., joined Dickey at the convention podium at noon Monday, where Dickey withdrew from the race and handed West the convention gavel.

"Please consider yourself to be a very important counselor and mentor to me," West told Dickey, "because I know how to jump out of airplanes, but I’m gonna learn to be a pretty good chairman of the Republican Party of Texas."

In addressing the convention Saturday, West spoke from the San Jacinto Monument, marking the decisive 1836 battle for Texas independence.

"Today there’s a new battleground, there’s a new battlefield, and it’s really not too much different from what they faced — the despotism, the tyranny that we see in the great state of Texas, where we have executive orders and mandates, people telling us what we can and cannot do, who is essential, who is not essential," West said.

There was no mistaking his meaning, coming two days after Abbott, in his message to the convention, acknowledged the hostility among many in his audience to his orders but defended them as right and necessary.

"The reality is that Allen West took a direct swipe at the governor in his speech to the delegates in telling them, this is why you need to vote for me," said Luke Macias, a Republican political consultant who represents some of the most conservative candidates in Texas.

"And that’s what the delegates were looking for, they were looking for someone who still stands up and says, ‘Enough,’ and Allen West stood up and said, ‘I will be that person for you,’ and that’s what the grassroots wanted," Macias said.

Dickey presented himself as a workhorse who has been assiduously preparing the party for what promises to be an epic 2020 election.

He was an indefatigable, even-keeled and even upbeat presence in a marathon role chairing a convention that from its sputtering opening on Thursday perpetually teetered on the edge of technological disaster. Even now the party must schedule a second convention to finish its work on rules and platform.

Before that was an intense and wearing lead-up as the party fought to have an in-person convention in Houston amid the pandemic, only to have to pull together a virtual convention on short notice after the city of Houston, at the last minute, canceled the party’s contract with the George R. Brown Convention Center out of public health concerns.

Tea party roots

Both Dickey and West are rooted in the tea party movement.

Dickey, a former Travis County Republican Party chairman, was the candidate of the conservative grassroots when he won election as chairman in 2017 and reelection at the 2018 state convention.

In January 2018, Dickey cast the decisive vote when the state party executive committee censured then-Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a moderate San Antonio Republican and the perpetual target of right-wing ire.

But when Straus’ successor as speaker, Dennis Bonnen, became a target of conservative animus because of a scandal surrounding a secret recording that led Bonnen to not seek reelection, Dickey remained silent while West called for Bonnen to resign.

"When a chairman gets elected, he has one of two options," Macias said. "The grassroots wants him to be their ambassador to state elected officials. On the other side, what elected officials want is a chairman who is an ambassador from them to the grassroots."

Along the way, Macias said, Dickey switched roles to his ultimate detriment Monday.

"Dennis Bonnen and Greg Abbott are more disconnected from the grassroots than any state officials in our state," Macias said. "Getting their loyalty doesn’t help you if you’re the state chairman. They can’t swing any votes. The grassroots are not listening to them."

‘Debacle of a ... convention’

In comments recorded in Austin on Saturday, West focused on the failure of the convention to get credentials to many delegates in a timely manner.

"I have been witnessing this debacle of a Republican Party of Texas convention," West said, noting that, days after the convention opened, he had just received his credentials and voting code.

"Chairman Dickey, you’re still disenfranchising delegates," West said, calling on Dickey to shut down the convention until every delegate was properly credentialed, "because right now it looks like, intentionally you are only placating your supporters and you’re disenfranchising a lot of delegates."

On Sunday, Amy Hedtke, a third candidate for chair, said she had told West "to count me in on" any lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of the convention because it was not conducted according to party rules.

Hedtke said the failure to properly deliver credentials promised to delegates led to end-runs around party rules by the chairs of the party’s congressional district and state Senate district caucuses, trying to be fair to those disenfranchised delegates but without maintaining safeguards for voting security and anonymity.

But, in the predawn hours Monday, with West’s victory apparent, Hedtke texted, "bet West doesn’t fight for disenfranchised delegates now, lol."

Hedtke said Monday she would still sue the party if she could find a pro bono attorney who is game for it.

