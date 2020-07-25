State officials shored up the southern coast for a possible worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic as Hurricane Hanna slammed into Padre Island on Saturday afternoon.

The Category 1 hurricane made landfall about 5 p.m. Saturday near Baffin Bay, about 50 miles south of Corpus Christi. Maximum winds were measured at 90 mph. The storm was expected to batter the Rio Grande Valley late Saturday and early Sunday before making its way into northern Mexico.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday from the Alternate State Operations Center at a Doubletree Hotel in North Austin that hundreds of personnel were prepared to respond to the coast, from Corpus Christi to Brownsville, during and after the storm. Dozens of search and rescue boats and helicopters were ready to be deployed.

The Texas Department of State Health Services was setting up medical shelters for COVID-19, including at San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum, which would also serve as a reception center for evacuees. Unlike with pre-pandemic hurricanes, evacuees can obtain hotel vouchers through the American Red Cross to stay in San Antonio and maintain social distancing, Abbott said.

"As people are doing everything possible to protect their lives and loved ones from the storm ... I strongly urge you to remember to do everything you can to protect your lives and loved ones from the transmission of COVID-19," Abbott said during the Saturday news conference. "Do not, in haste, take action that could cause you, a family member or loved one to lose their life in the coming weeks to COVID-19 by disregarding all of these practices that we've become accustomed to ... such as wearing a face mask."

Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties as Hanna approached the Texas coast. He also is seeking federal assistance for recovery efforts. Many counties on the declaration list were devastated by Hurricane Harvey three years ago.

The Rio Grande Valley, which is in the direct path of Hanna, has been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks. According to the Monitor newspaper in McAllen, Hidalgo County — the most populous county in the valley, with McAllen, Edinburg and Mission — has one of the highest per-capita case counts in the state and is seeing a larger percentage of patients die of the disease than any urban county in Texas.

Hidalgo County accounts for 3% of Texas’ population, but since July 16, it has had more than 20% of the state’s deaths, according to Hidalgo County Health and Human Services. The fatality rate in Texas has hovered around 1.2% but approaches 3% in Hidalgo County.

Hurricane Hanna is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated totals of 15 inches through Sunday evening in South Texas. As of midday Saturday, AEP Texas had reported 16,564 power outages in Nueces County, which is home to Corpus Christi. More than 20,842 outages had been reported in the Coastal Bend area.

While Hanna soaked South Texas, hopes for a needed drenching dried up in the Austin area for most of the day Saturday. The storm’s outer bands dropped some showers late Saturday afternoon in Bastrop and Fayette counties but did not offer much relief in the Austin metro area, which, at most, had seen less than a half-inch of rain by 5 p.m.

More meaningful rainfall totals were starting to accumulate by Saturday evening in the Austin area, with the National Weather Service predicting between 1 and 1½ inches of rain through Sunday night.