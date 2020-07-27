AUSTIN

Evictions moratorium

extended to Sept. 30

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has issued an order extending protections for residential tenants through Sept. 30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately and continuing through Sept. 30, unless terminated or modified, the order prohibits the issuance of notices to vacate and the removal of property of a tenant by a property owner.

The order does not forgive rent payments. Rather, it gives renters an extended period to pay overdue rent.

For more information: austintexas.gov.

SAN MARCOS

City taking applications

for agency funding

The city of San Marcos is accepting applications for funding for the 2020 fiscal year from human services agencies with the deadline set for noon Aug. 21.

To participate in the application process, an agency must be a human services agency as defined by the City Council, must be overseen by a volunteer board of directors, must provide services in the area, must establish that it is performing a needed service to the community not provided by any other agency, must execute an agency agreement with the city, must have measurable goals and agree to undergo periodic program evaluations by the Human Services Advisory Board or city staff, and must have letters of support from members of the community.

Applications may be downloaded from sanmarcostx.gov/finance.

GEORGETOWN

Second Helping store

reopens by appointment

The Caring Place’s second thrift store, Second Helping, 3700 Williams Drive, has reopened by appointment only.

The hours of the store are 12:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, but appointments must be made at least an hour in advance at caringplacetx.org/shop. The store closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mission of the Caring Place is to provide for the basic human needs of all people in the community. Those wanting to help by providing financial help to assist with food, rent, utilities, medical bills and transportation can donate at caringplacetx.org/spiritofcaring.

American-Statesman staff