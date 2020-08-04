Fort Hood authorities on Tuesday identified a second soldier to be found dead at a Bell County reservoir in recent weeks.

The body of 24-year-old Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandez-Vargas was found Sunday at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 20 miles from the post, according to a written statement from Fort Hood. The incident is under investigation.

Fort Hood officials on Tuesday would not say whether the death is considered suspicious or provide any other details about the case.

Army officials deferred to the Bell County sheriff’s office, which confirmed local media reports that Hernandez-Vargas was riding an inner tube behind a boat on Saturday when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

The soldier’s body was then recovered on Sunday, according to Fort Hood officials.

Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, released a written statement on Tuesday, saying Hernandez-Vargas’ fellow soldiers are heartbroken about his death.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," Armstrong said. "Specialist Hernandez-Vargas served his country honorably both stateside while at Fort Hood and abroad in Korea and Romania and this tragic loss is felt by every member within our formation."

Hernandez-Vargas is the second soldier found dead at the lake, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir on the Lampasas River, within a month.

The body of 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta was also found dead at the same lake on July 17. Investigators said a preliminary autopsy determined Morta’s cause of death was consistent with a drowning. However, a full autopsy is still underway.

Fort Hood officials would not say whether Morta's death is considered suspicious, or offer possible reasons why his body may have been found in Bell County.

Hernandez-Vargas, whose hometown is listed as Woodside, N.Y., entered the army in 2017 and served as a rifleman, Army officials said.

The soldier was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since December 2017.

Hernandez-Vargas’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon.