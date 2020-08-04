Amid coronavirus concerns, the Austin school district could delay the start of school by three weeks under an administrative proposal being presented Thursday to the school board.

The school board will weigh pushing back the first day of school to Sept. 8, offering remote learning exclusively during the first four weeks, and beginning on Oct. 6 a phased return of students over the following four weeks. In-person learning then would begin for any student who wants it in the first week of November.

Original plans called for classes to start Aug. 18, a date that was approved in January under the 2020-21 academic calendar. District officials previously said they would offer remote learning for the first three weeks of school before opening campuses to students.

"Change is constant, and when it comes to a pandemic, there are new facts that come up on a daily basis," board President Geronimo Rodriguez told the American-Statesman. "Given the new facts on the ground regarding the need to train teachers and ensure the safety of our students and all of our health information we’re getting from Austin Public Health, this is an opportunity for us to listen to the community and do the right thing."

The change comes days after Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders affirmed guidance from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that said local health authorities can’t preemptively close districts due to virus concerns.

Local health authorities across the state had issued orders that would delay the start of in-person instruction in schools. Austin-Travis County health officials had ordered all schools, public and private, in the county to delay holding in-person classes until after Sept. 7.

Districts that kept their doors shuttered solely under local health orders risked losing state funding. But the Texas Education Agency did give school leaders the option to delay the start of the school year, as well as to teach most students remotely for up to eight weeks. Those that do so will continue to receive state education funding, but beyond the eight weeks, districts must offer in-person learning for any student who wants it or they will risk loss of funding.

Multiple school districts, including the Houston and Fort Worth districts, already have moved to delay the start of classes.

The Austin district’s proposed change would force it to push the school year past the end of May, add time to the school day or do a combination of both, to meet state mandates on instructional time. The Texas Education Agency requires 75,600 instructional minutes per school year, and school administrators said the options they are considering would end the school year around June 4.

"We do believe it’s a safety issue," district Chief of Staff Jacob Reach said. "We recognize Austin as a whole has been trending downward, which is great, but we are still higher than expected," he said of coronavirus cases.

Delaying the start of the school year also gives teachers more time to plan for online instruction. Education Austin, the district’s employee union, had called for a delay, saying teachers were not yet prepared to deliver online learning and the district had not provided a detailed plan for reopening.

Safety measures

When Austin schools reopen, students can expect dozens of changes, according to district reopening documents and details provided to campus administrators:

• Tape showing 6-foot social distance spacing will be placed in communal areas and where students form lines in hallways.

• Face masks will be required for students in grades three and up, and younger children must wear face shields.

• On-site temperature checks will be required for staff only. Students will not have their temperatures checked upon arrival unless their guardians don’t complete an online prescreening prior to drop-off that indicates their child does not have coronavirus symptoms.

• Students who show symptoms of coronavirus — including fever, coughing, difficulty breathing and loss of taste or smell — while at school will be placed in a room alone until a guardian can pick them up from school. The door will remain open with a staff member monitoring the child outside, but the monitor will not have contact with the child. If more than one child is exhibiting symptoms on a campus, each child must be placed in a separate room.

• Meals will be eaten in classrooms at most schools.

• Water fountains will be closed unless they are touchless water fountains or bottle refill stations.

• Staff are removing from classrooms soft furnishings, soft toys and other objects difficult to clean. Furniture will be spaced out, and extra chairs or seating areas will be removed to prevent students from gathering.

• Playscapes and other multi-person-use equipment can only be used if it is disinfected between each student using it.

• Campuses will be closed to visitors.

Parents’ preferences

The Austin school board’s actions Thursday will include voting on seeking a waiver from the state, required from districts that want to delay broad in-person learning for up to eight weeks. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has told the Statesman that districts must add more students to the attendance rolls each week after the first four weeks, but no minimum percentages are required. That means that not every child who wants to return to school in person will immediately be able to do so in those first eight weeks.

The state exception, however, is that districts must offer in-person learning to any child who does not have access to the internet or learning device at home. And any family that wants to keep their child learning remotely can do so for the entire school year. Parents can make changes to their choices every grading period, which occurs every six or nine weeks.

In Austin, only 35% of families have responded to a district survey indicating back-to-school preferences. Of those who responded, 70% said they will send their child back to school in person.

By comparison, in the Leander district, which starts school next week, 54% of families responded, with 48% saying they will send their children back to school in person (an additional 6% said they will choose a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning that is only offered in elementary schools). In Eanes, 70% of parents say they would send their children back in person. In the Round Rock district, 30% of those families responding said they want their children to attend in-person learning. The districts say they will update numbers as more parents indicate their preferences.

