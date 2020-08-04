SAN ANTONIO — Shifting from his strategy of using local TV interviews to relay his COVID-19 message, Gov. Greg Abbott held two news conferences Tuesday, in San Antonio and McAllen.

Last week, Abbott held two South Texas press conferences on Hurricane Hanna, which brought heavy rain to a region that has faced surging COVID-19 cases.

But Tuesday’s press events marked the first time in weeks the governor has held a news conference focused solely on the coronavirus. He has instead opted for near-daily interviews with local TV outlets, which he does from his Austin studio.

It’s too soon to say if this is a new strategy for the governor, who has faced sinking favorability numbers months into the pandemic.

Abbott’s office has not released information about any future press conferences, and a spokesman for the governor did not return a request for comment.

Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project, called interviews with local TV stations a "tried and true political communications strategy."

"Clearly the governor’s team has decided on a path that they’ve taken over the last several weeks, which is this outreach to multiple local outlets is a better strategy," Henson said. "When you ask people where they get information and news, local news sources are still the No. 1 source for people."

Abbott issued a statewide mask order July 2, announcing the move in a more than 7-minute video posted on his social media accounts.

And as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rose through July, Abbott took to local TV stations to push his message, urging Texans to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Democratic criticism

Texas Democrats have criticized the governor’s decision to eschew press conferences and called his San Antonio event a photo-op.

"After refusing to hold a press conference for three months while the situation severely worsened, Abbott finally held a staged photo-op in front of crucial (personal protective equipment) where he didn’t directly answer questions and refused to take responsibility for his failures managing the coronavirus crisis," Texas Democratic Party spokesman Abhi Rahman said in a statement.

But Henson said the governor’s office likely saw the move to local TV as an opportunity to get Abbott’s messaging out at a fine-grain level.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman told the Houston Chronicle in July that local TV "remains the best way to get your message out to a large group of people."

Kirby Goidel, director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute, said elected officials often opt for local TV interviews because they can pick the reporter and station, while press conferences tend to be unpredictable and harder to manage.

"They get to largely control the interview," he said of local TV interviews. "It tends to be a situation that governors or any sort of political official is going to be very comfortable with."

Tuesday events

Abbott used the San Antonio event to quell concerns about school reopenings, saying school district leaders have plenty of flexibility to decide when and how to reopen and that Texas has a robust supply of personal protective equipment to distribute across the state.

Speaking from a Texas Department of Emergency Management warehouse filled with stacks of boxes with personal protective equipment, Abbott said the state has already distributed 59 million masks, nearly 600,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 24,000 thermometers and more than 500,000 face shields to schools.

"That’s just as of right now," Abbott said. "There continues to be new deliveries as we speak. ... All of the schools across the state of Texas will have their needs met at no cost to the local schools."

In McAllen, Abbott received an update on progress converting the McAllen Convention Center to a field hospital as the region’s hospitals have neared capacity.

"The temporary health care facility in McAllen is an essential asset to this community and will help expand hospital capacity while we work to mitigate the spread of the virus in the region," Abbott said.

The new facility, in an area that has been hit hard by the coronavirus, will have the capacity to treat 250 patients.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 245 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the virus to 7,261. The latest increase is likely over the span of two weeks because of a delay in death certificate reporting.

The health agency also reported 9,167 new coronavirus cases and 8,674 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.