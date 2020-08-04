The Stephenville Masonic Lodge presented awards and scholarships Monday evening at the city park.

Matt Underwood, Stephenville ISD Superintendent, received the Community Builder award in recognition of his distinguished service and leadership to the district.

"I’m very humbled, obviously, by this award," he said. "We have amazing staff and obviously amazing students. We have some of the best students in the state of Texas. My great-grandad would be pretty proud. He was a Mason and is looking down tonight. It's just nice that this club takes some time every once in a while, because you don’t always hear during COVID how everything is going so great, how everything is going so right, so it is nice to stop and let us take a breath. I appreciate you guys for what you do."

Dr. Ann Calahan, president of the SISD board of trustees, received the Mirabeau B. Lamar Award of Excellence for her many years of leadership and dedicated service to the district and to public education, training future educators of Texas.

The Mirabeau B. Lamar Award of Excellence is named for Mirabeau B. Lamar who is known as "The Father of Texas Education" or "The Father of the Texas Public School System." The Lamar Medal is awarded annually to students and educators in recognition of outstanding personal achievement.

"My grandfather, my father, my uncle and my great-grandfather were all Masons and I know that they’re here with me," she said. "I also want to say to you that I've only been able to do this and give back because I've had the support of my family, my husband, my children and I've had phenomenal mentors in my career. I wouldn’t be where I was today if it wasn’t for the support of Tarleton State University. Education is what will make a difference in the world today. The passion for education is really my heart, so this means an awful lot to me."

The Stephenville Masonic Lodge awarded two seniors, Katie Cason and Cheney Carillo, with scholarships and presented a small donation of $500 to the Stephenville Education Foundation.