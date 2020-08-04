The wait is almost over! Wendy’s will officially be open in Stephenville on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

As first announced in January, residents of Stephenville will soon be able to enjoy Wendy’s signature square hamburgers and a delicious Frosty, a frozen dairy dessert that is offered in vanilla or chocolate.

Once Wendy’s opens, the fast food chain will be drive-through and carry out only. Customers will need to wear a mask upon entering the restaurant.

Wendy's General Manager Misty Bishop said when she first heard the news that Wendy’s was coming to Stephenville she was "pretty excited."

"It’s a great opportunity for so many people!" she said. "I always enjoy meeting new people and then having them become regulars. My guests make my days better!"

Bishop said Wendy’s has hired a total of 40 employees – some full-time and some part-time.

Wendy’s will be open daily from 6:30 a.m.-1 a.m.