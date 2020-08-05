ANNA - Anna residents interested in being considered for the city’s newly created Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board have until 5 p.m. Aug. 7 to submit their applications.

Additional information can be found on the city of Anna’s website.

While the catalyst for the board’s creation this summer was the death of George Floyd and the national reaction that followed, the idea is one that city leaders have been pondering behind the scenes for at least five years.

Much of the credit goes to Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman Alonzo Tutson, who also served on the city council.

According to Tutson, the creation of a diversity council is a way for the community as a whole to get to know each other better.

"Having served in the military and visiting all over the world, I’ve realized that a lot of our fears and anger comes from really not knowing one another because perception becomes reality," he said. "If you think these people over there are like this, and those people here are like that, you never have that community."

Tutson said there are economic benefits to fostering diversity and inclusion as well.

Many corporations and businesses are looking for a diverse community when considering expansion. If Anna can’t demonstrate that, they are likely to move elsewhere.

He cites Amazon as a prime example. A few years ago, when the company was choosing a location for its second headquarters, one of its prime decision-making criteria was the diversity a city’s culture.

"When corporations look and say, `Ok, you guys have a diverse job pool and you are accepting of various cultures,’ that kind of gives them the spark to relocate to our area," he said.

Once in place, the diversity council board will discuss issues and make recommendations for the city council to consider. It will also establish subcommittees to focus on specific issues.

One subcommittee may focus on maintaining good relations with the police department, while another may turn its attention toward bringing in more cultural events or ensuring that city programs cater to all needs.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Henderson was part of a team that helped draft the resolution creating the board. They met with various city leaders to gather input and also researched what other cities have done to get ideas for best practices.

While nothing has happened in Anna similar to the tragedies in Minneapolis and other locales, putting a diversity council in place can be seen as a proactive move. The hope is that it will foster meaningful conversations and honest reviews of city procedures.

Henderson said that one of Anna’s primary goals, from elected officials on down through city staff, is to build community at all levels.

He believes that the most important charge any local government has is to make sure it represents everyone and has programs, policies and activities in place that can bring them together.

The creation of the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board is just one additional step toward that goal.

"You build community by involving the communing in conversation, and you build community by making sure that everyone has a seat at the table," Henderson said.