The long-term closure will remain in effect through 2021

Beginning Thursday, August 13, 2020, a portion of Leopard Street will be closed from Culberson Street to Josephine Street for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project.

Detour routes will be established utilizing Martin Luther King Drive and Comanche Street. Traffic signs will assist with navigating motorists through alternative routes. See attached map for recommended alternate routes.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the closure, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.