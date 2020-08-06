Brooklyn Rivera is no stranger to the pageant circuit.

That familiarity may prove beneficial to the small-business owner, wife and mother of four, who currently holds the title of Mrs. Collin County, as she prepares to compete later this month in the 2020 Mrs. Texas pageant.

The event, which has been rescheduled a couple of times this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set for Aug. 14-15 at the Palace Theater in Corsicana.

Rivera, 30, competed in pageants as a youngster while growing up in Georgia and continued as a teen. She put the brakes on the pastime after participating in a contest as a student at the University of South Florida, where she earned a secondary education degree.

It was also during those years that she met her husband, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eddie Rivera, whom she wed six years ago.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Rhema (now a fourth-grade student at Baker Elementary School in Prosper), before moving eight years ago to North Texas.

They have since had two more children, sons Kamron, age 4, and Maverick, 2, and are also the parents of 21-year-old Kage, Eddie Rivera’s son from a previous relationship, who is an active-duty U.S. Marine.

As a wife and mother, Brooklyn Rivera said she assumed that she had "aged out" of the pageant world before learning last year about the Mrs. Texas organization and "the passion and purpose behind what they do. … I looked at the women who were competing and they were all outstanding role models in their communities."

She will undoubtedly feel right at home later this month walking and interviewing onstage.

During college, she worked as a performer at the Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa Bay, Florida. From 2011-2012, she was a Tampa Bay Lightning Girl and danced during the NHL team’s games.

After moving to North Texas, from 2012-2016, she performed as an Ice Angel with the Allen Americans and went on to serve for a time as the ECHL team’s front office manager.

She previously held the Mrs. McKinney title, and finished first runner up at the 2019 Mrs. Texas America pageant.

In January, she was appointed Mrs. Collin County by the Mrs. Texas organization’s board of directors.

If she wins the state-level title, Brooklyn Rivera will compete at the national Mrs. America pageant, which may take place later this year.

As a military wife and mother, she has come out in support of the nonprofit organization 22KILL, which works to raise awareness and prevent suicides among veterans, first responders and their families.

"Not many people know that 22 veterans or first responders commit suicide daily," she explained, "so when I found out about … all of the amazing things that they do for the veterans and their families, I knew that I wanted to be an ambassador for that type of organization."

She is also a "big advocate for staying close to your community and making a difference right where you are."

Brooklyn Rivera and her family are members of One Community Church, where she serves as a volunteer on the communications ministry team.

Earlier this year, she founded 17:20 Boutique, selling apparel, accessories and gifts to clients from her McKinney home. Its name nods to her favorite Bible verse, Matthew 17:20.

"I love it," she said of the business. "It’s a lot of hard work and I do it myself. … It’s not (a career) for everybody, but it’s definitely for me."

Should she win the Mrs. Texas title, Brooklyn Rivera figures her family’s already action-packed schedule will become even busier. However, she is ready for the challenge.

Her children, whom she calls her "biggest cheerleaders," are "used to their mommy really working," she said. "But I tell them, `Nothing in life is given. You need to work hard … and you need to understand that some days I’m busier than others.’"

She doesn’t believe the experience will "inhibit my family at all. I think it would just grow us closer and let us do things that we never got to do before."

After all, when competing in the Mrs. pageant division, "They know that … you have a husband, and I would say over half of the contestants have children as well. You learn to do appearances that are family inclusive."