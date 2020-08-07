The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office released a people who were indicted this week.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Joseph Jackson, 23, of Dallas — two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and one count of injury to a child elderly person or disabled person with intentional serious bodily injury;

Carlos Aybar, 60, of Pilot Point — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, one count of continuous sexual assault of a child, and one count of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14;

David Eacret, 26, of Missouri City — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Ricky Bruce, 46, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent;

Jeremy Wright, 40, of Denison — assault family member or household with previous convictions and continuous violence against family;

Erique Mills, 25, of Howe — assault family violence with previous convictions and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Shane Williams, 33,of Pottsboro — assault family violence impede breathing and continuous violence against family;

Mark Gonzales, 40, of Melissa — two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine), two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (ecstasy) two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (adderall) and one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Zachary Garrett,30 of Saginaw — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old;

Joseph Reinhard, 33, of Howe — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Christian Frey, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Daniel Acosta, 30, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);

Luis Alaniz, 26, of Sherman — burglary of habitation

Elizabeth Watson, 38, of Bells — assault of a pregnant person and fraudulent use of identification;

Ricky Whatley, 56,of Sherman — driving while intoxicated (3rd or more);

Jeffrey Anderson, 54, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated (3rd or more);

Bobby Wrisner, 73, of Princeton — driving while intoxicated (3rd or more);

Brian Dickeson, 39, of Wolf City — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Sherrick Thompson, 32, of Denison — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Dustin Engelke, 38, of Denison — Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance with intent methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Melessa Honeycutt, 39, Bonham — possession of a controlled substance and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Alanna Moon, 47, of Sherman -possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.