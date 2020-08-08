The sun is blazing, the creeks are dry, and there’s no relief in sight.

In other words, it’s a typical weekend in what’s historically the hottest stretch of summer. Highs in Austin will easily top 100 degrees Saturday, and the chances of rain are scant at best despite a few clouds. The forecast for the next seven days looks the same, with highs above 100 and lows in the high 70s. Water the yard, because rain won’t likely come.

For the gamblers looking for a prop bet on the daily high, feel comfortable with Tuesday, when the forecasters predict 104 degrees.

Saturday will mark the 28th time this year that the mercury hits 100 degrees. But look on the bright side; Saturday’s high won’t likely reach last year’s high of 104 degrees, and Austin is behind last year’s pace of 57 days of 100-degree days.

The growing number of 100-degree days is part of a decades-long trend, according to research done by the American-Statesman and USA Today earlier this year. Austin had just 30 total days of at least 100 degrees in the 1970s. That number has steadily grown, and the 2010s had 406 days when the temperatures reached at least 100 degrees.

For those curious about when the heat breaks, the latest 100-degree day ever recorded in Austin was Oct. 2, 1938.