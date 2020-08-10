SAN ANGELO — Police have identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting near O.C. Fisher Dam on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began about 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in the 700 block of Wicklow Court in west San Angelo with a domestic violence situation involving an armed man.

When officers arrived, they attempted to stop the suspect who was leaving in a vehicle. About 4:25 p.m. police radio communications indicated a chase was in progress and a fleeing vehicle was heading toward the dam.

The suspect exited the vehicle in the 4600 block of Arden Road after a "slow-speed" pursuit and a fled on foot into an open field near Mercedes Avenue toward the O.C. Fisher Dam spillway.

During the chase an officer could be heard yelling "put the gun down."

At a news conference Wednesday night, Tracy Piatt-Fox, public information officer with San Angelo Police Department, said the officers instructed the man to drop the weapon, but he continued fleeing into San Angelo State Park property and began firing rounds.

Officers returned fire, striking Roberto Hernandez Jr., 29, of San Angelo. Hernandez died at the scene.

Police blocked a stretch of Arden Road between Mercedes Avenue and Hunters Glen Road and asked residents in The Bluffs area to find an alternate route.

The Texas Rangers are investigating, and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The above article was written by by Alana Edgin and Colin Murphey of the San Angelo Standard-Times. The San Angelo Standard Times and the Runnels County Register are part of the USA Today Network.