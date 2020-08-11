By Bill Spinks

A lot of hard work to get two new school buildings up and running will culminate this week with their welcoming students for the first time. That gives Waxahachie ISD project manager Mikel Craig a little cause to celebrate.

Craig told the WISD board of trustees during Monday night’s monthly meeting that the new Max H. Simpson Elementary School is ready to open its doors to students for the first day of classes on Thursday, as well as the new Ron Appleton Agri-Science Facility at the high school.

"In spite of a lot of rain, the wettest winter on record if I’m not mistaken, a lack of power in a couple of situations, and COVID-19, we’ll be finished in time to get these kids into those schools," Craig said.

Craig presented a slide show showing the progress made on Simpson Elementary from groundbreaking in May 2019 to present. The new school will house students in grades K-5.

Not only is the new Simpson Elementary — the ninth in WISD — necessitated by growth in the district, but the new school is also proving to be a driver of even more growth in its immediate neighborhood near the intersection of FM 813, Washington Avenue and North Grove Boulevard in northeast Waxahachie.

"There’s probably 150 homes in one stage of construction or another around there right now," Craig said. "They’re building the streets to the west of us right now, so we should have the last streets built to us in the next four or five months."

The namesake of the new school, Max H. Simpson, served as assistant superintendent in WISD from 1970 until his retirement in 1991. Simpson also served on the WISD board of trustees from 2001-2011.

All board members were present at Monday’s meeting.

Other items

• The personnel report that was presented in closed session was approved, as well as a stipend schedule and hiring pay schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.

• The Northside Elementary Student Council was recognized for being one of 63 groups in the state to win the Student Leadership Award from the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. Also recognized were WISD’s seven LEAP Academy graduates.

• Deputy superintendent Lee Auvenshine presented the update from the Texas Association of School Boards for initial review. Changes will be considered at the board’s September meeting.

• The board addressed the recent district-wide employee opinion survey and focused on four areas of concern: curriculum instruction, human resources, communications and district leadership. These four areas all suffered more than a 4-percent drop in favorable ratings from the previous staff survey. Department heads over each area discussed ways to improve in these areas, with superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain talking about the leadership area herself.

• The latest audit of the 2015 bond program contained no exceptions, or abnormalities, assistant superintendent Ryan Kahlden said. This was the bond used to construct the new Waxahachie High School and make improvements at other campuses.

• Elementary and secondary grading guidelines were presented for the 2020-2021 school year. WISD director of elementary learning Lisa Mott said the only major adjustments to elementary grading were to the number of assignments and exams, since the district went from nine-week grading periods to six weeks. Director of secondary learning Dr. David Averett said for secondary grading, changes were made for the weight of tests, with 55 percent of a student’s grade coming from "tests" — which Averett defined as any type of major grade that a teacher assigns, such as a project, essay or lab grade as well as an exam. Thirty percent of a secondary student’s grade will come from quizzes and classwork, with 15 percent coming from independent homework.

• Because of COVID-19, a live convocation could not be held, so the district instead put together a convocation video that was shown to the board, including a blooper reel at the end.

• COVID-19 mitigation procedures for the new school year were presented. In the convocation video, WISD nurse coordinator Melissa Bousquet demonstrated proper use of facemasks, face shields and gloves. Custodians will do thorough cleaning of desks, tables and door handles. Later in the meeting, Auvenshine told the board that parents will be notified of any lab-confirmed positive case on campus and they will be specifically contacted if their child may need to be quarantined.

• Mott said the district’s nine elementary schools will be grouped into three "triads" where adjustments will be made to online classes only to keep the student-teacher ratio at 22-to-1 if at all possible. On-campus students will continue to attend the school that they are zoned for. For secondary schools, Averitt said asynchronous learning will be in place for students to access instruction.

• Because of the recent changes to the WHS football schedule, Cain said the school’s homecoming date will need to be changed again.

• Public relations director Jenny Bridges told the board that the total number of expected online learners is expected to be between 3,100 and 3,300 students, or about a third of all enrolled students. Of those, 1,101 students still need a device for online learning and 163 applicants do not have internet access at home, Bridges told trustees.

• Kahlden updated the board on the budget for the upcoming year. He told the board that the net taxable value in WISD is down approximately $65 million from April and property insurance renewal quotes spiked 17 percent this year, resulting in a hit of about $500,000 to the district’s planning budget. On Aug. 31, the board will hold a called meeting to discuss the budget and tax rate.

• Consent agenda items were unanimously approved, which included a memorandum of understanding between WISD and Southwestern Assemblies of God University regarding the use of facilities during the 2020-2021 school year; a dual credit partnership agreement with Navarro College; renewal of various insurance policies; and acceptance of monthly reports, along with other items.