Chris Gregg was admittedly anxious heading into the first day of Durant High School’s 2020 band camp on Aug. 3, not knowing what to expect after seeing only a limited number of the group’s members since school shut down in mid-March.

The band’s longtime director and his staff were pleased when it was almost business as usual with 150 participants on Day One. That’s only slightly less than the 160 or so members that are usually expected, with some students this year either opting to quit the program or participate in virtual learning.

"We took the P.L.A.N. (Provide Learning Access Nonstop) that the school provided and even went further with it," Gregg stated. "We are requiring masks on all members inside the building. We have social distance markings and tapings where the kids are, and (are) trying to spread out into smaller groups as much as possible. Our rehearsals are in sectionals only inside, while outside already social distancing for the most part in our marching practices. We are trying to keep students as safe as possible.

"We really had no idea what to expect before camp began because there is no measuring stick for this. When we saw that many kids show up ... it was really special. It was neat to get to see them be able to see each other, some for the first time in months."

While safety protocols are in place for all school-related activities, they become a little more difficult in band with the wide variety of wind instruments used.

School and band boosters have tried to offset some of those problems by purchasing bell covers for instruments for use during both rehearsals and performances, which should help keep aerosols from spreading, according to Gregg.

"We are doing a lot of things to keep things safe with bell covers and also buying performance face masks, that will have the Durant Lion logo on them, to use even when we are not actually playing," he stated.

Unlike in years past, band camp turned into just one practice per day for the opening week before extending to the normal two sessions during Week Two while student-musicians work their way back into condition.

Gregg pointed out, however, that more than 33 percent of the band has been taking part in strictly voluntary rehearsal sessions each Monday night since the middle of June.

"We had over one-third of the band participating, with 60 to 65 kids coming out every Monday, so I was really pleased by that," he said. "We did it mainly to give them something normal to look forward to, but also get them playing again to get them in shape. We’d practice inside and play and then go outside and work on our marching.

"This year, we are changing marching styles, so we’ve had a lot of time to prepare for that, which is one of the positives that has come out of this mess. We had a lot of time with some of the kids before this week to have them ready to help us with teaching the new style to others."

One thing that won’t be status quo for the band this year will be competition season as the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association has canceled all of its sponsored contests for the year.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association competitions are still slated as scheduled, including regional and state championships. Some of the invitational contests throughout the year are also still happening.

One of the biggest, however, has already been canceled: The prestigious Tigerpalooza event, hosted by East Central University in Ada, will not take place. Another staple on the Durant schedule, the Chickasaw Festival in Tishomingo, is still on this fall for now, but the parade has been canceled.

Longtime band supporters may notice a few differences in this year’s marching performances, which will encompass roughly half of the usual movements and last approximately six minutes, compared to the typical seven-to-eight-minute shows.

About the only thing that will change from usual activities during football games is that staff will be more strict about distancing in the stands while the game is going on.

Gregg still expects the crowd to thoroughly enjoy the band’s performance, which this year will be a pop show dedicated to the music of the group Queen.

"We have changed the show three times since this all started and decided to go with the Queen show," he said. "I think our crowd is going to eat it up because they know the music. It’s a fun show even though it is a little shorter. It’s not any less challenging, however. It is just stuff that fans and students are more familiar with. Hopefully it leaves the people wanting more.

"A shorter show also helps us in case we have to miss some time because of cancellations, that we won’t have as much to work on for the following weeks. I think the staff made a wise choice and we are definitely going in the right direction. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

"All we can do now is hope for the best. ... We need to handle this head on. We can do this safely and we are doing it safely," Gregg said. "We are a big organization, but we’ve put protocols in place and if we abide by that and continue to enforce it, we are going to be fine."