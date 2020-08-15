The 19th amendment of the United States Constitution reads that "the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex." This amendment, giving women the right to vote, was passed Aug. 26, 1920, and will celebrate its 100th anniversary later this month.

Educators, as well as individuals who are a part of organizations who promote the importance of the continued participation of voting 100 years later, spoke to the Amarillo Globe-News about this amendment’s impact, as well as the early role the Texas Panhandle had in the ratification of the amendment.

Marty Kuhlman, a professor of history at West Texas A&M University, said the first group in the Texas Panhandle to support women’s suffrage was in Canadian at their chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

According to his article, "The Panhandle Supported Women’s Suffrage," he states the energy of the group went to advocating for the prohibition of alcohol while recognizing that "women should be allowed to vote."

That sentiment extended to West Texas State Normal College in 1912, with an Equal Suffrage League advocating for the right to vote. In a poem from the organization featured in the book "Always WT: West Texas A&M University Centennial History," it reads "Equal suffrage, we beg for thee, May we hide our wrongs in thee. May the ballot men have stole from their soiled hands be removed."

What Kuhlman wants students and members of the community to understand about the voting process is how over time, groups were slowly given the right to vote.

"I think that it’s important that you have only white male property owners voting and then you have a little more people voting … and then African American males voting and women voting," he said. "It just keeps going, getting more voters. That’s important."

Sonya Letson, the president of the League of Women Voters of Amarillo, said in her role with the organization, she has seen the continued struggles of individuals voting in elections even after amendments were passed.

The League of Women Voters of Amarillo is a nonpartisan, political organization which helps register individuals in the area to vote, educate them about what they are voting for and turn them out to vote.

"I have come to understand what it took for women and all people to be able to vote. I realize working with the League that the struggle continues for many people," Letson said. "The struggle for full voting rights and the ability to easily cast a ballot is a continuing struggle that the League is fighting, along with any other groups interested in civil rights."

Letson said she voted for the first time at the age of 18, following her parents, who voted in every election. Since then, voting in subsequent elections has deepened the importance of voting to Letson.

Family history is also what Cara Crowley thinks about every time she is in a voting booth.

A former adjunct history professor and current vice president of strategic initiatives for Amarillo College, Crowley said she remembers her grandmother telling her about what it meant for her to vote for the first time, finally feeling as an equal to her husband.

"I am a person who votes in every election. I believe in the power of what a single vote can do," she said. "There is complete power in a single vote. I think sometimes (young people), and even women, we don’t always see the power of our vote. It’s so important to vote in every single election, whether that is a local election, state or national election, because your voice does matter."

Letson sees the women suffrage movement as one of the most significant moments of political activism in the history of the United States, with them challenging the political status quo like the founders of the United States did and those involved in the civil rights movement did.

"We forget that the rights that we have as Americans, somebody fought and suffered for at some point," she said. "The fight for the right to vote for women lasted 72 years from when it was proposed, in 1848, to when enough states ratified in the amendment in 1920. Seventy-two years of struggle, and the kind of struggle that we would be shocked to think of today."

Letson believes that higher voter turnout in general promotes better government, representing all individuals instead of just a few.

"It’s important to have everyone’s participation in our system of representative government so that we don’t find ourselves polarized into camps, much as the way we are today," Letson said. "If everybody voted, instead of 30 to 40 percent of people voting in most elections, we really would know what the majority of Americans would want to do."

For more information about how to register to vote in Texas, visit https://www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/.