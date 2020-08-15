VAN ALSTYNE — It was not about revenge, because a match during the first week of the season will never have the same impact as a region final. The circumstances have changed for both the Gunter Lady Tigers and the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers since their meeting last November.

Van Alstyne will hang a banner on the wall that says it was the second-best 3A team in 2019 — the end result of a victory over Gunter after an 2-0 deficit with a state tourney berth on the line. But the Lady Panthers' roster is not the same and VA moved up to Class 4A in the latest realignment.

Gunter brought back everyone off that team while adding to its balanced attack. The Lady Tigers view the state quarterfinals as the bare minimum after making it there two years straight but they will not get ahead of themselves. Their most recent loss taught them that.

"My kids aren’t worried about rankings. They don’t pay attention to that stuff. We’re focused on getting better and improving daily," Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill said. "We did a lot of team bonding in the off-season. They want to walk across the finish line together."

So while it was an early indication about what might be down the road, the Lady Tigers won’t dwell on what it means after a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 victory over the Lady Panthers in non-district action.

"We debriefed last year in January, February and March. We’re forward thinking now," Gill said. "It’s the same group but it’s a whole new team. We have an awesome senior group that is selfless and has put a lot into the program. They’ve made the program fun to be a part of."

Rayanna Mauldin and Hanna Rubis finished with eight kills apiece and Miranda Putnicki chipped in six kills for Gunter (3-0), which hosts Krum on Tuesday night.

Samantha Moore, Valerie Young and Janessa Crawford led the offense for Van Alstyne (2-1), which plays at Pilot Point on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers, who had a 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 victory over Valley View on Friday, are in the process of finding the right rotation as they come off the most successful season in school history by reaching the state championship match and ending with a 37-5 record.

Two-thirds of that rotation graduated, including first-team all-state selections Micah Welch and Lindi Boling, and there is an adjustment period taking place.

"The upperclassmen have big shoes to fill," VA head coach Veronica Mendez said. "There are juniors just getting on varsity that in other programs would have already been starting. We’re definitely rebuilding but the things we’re struggling with right now we can fix. We’ll see success."

The Lady Tigers were never in real danger of being pushed to a fourth game after the teams traded points to begin Game 3. Hannah Hemphill’s opening block was the only lead by VA in the stanza but Gunter didn’t have an easy time finishing off the sweep.

A couple of aces from Beth Gilbreath followed by Putnicki’s play at the net produced an 8-2 lead. Moore and Young had kills which got the Lady Panthers within three points, the latter at 13-10, and when Rubis responded with consecutive kills to widen the gap, Van Alstyne made its last push and was back within three at 16-13.

That margin turned out to be as close as VA would get the rest of the way — Mauldin and Rubis keyed a 5-0 run for a 21-13 advantage that never dipped below six points again.

Gunter opened Game 2 with a 4-1 burst but Van Alstyne quickly answered to tie the frame at four. It was a start of a theme — the Lady Tigers would build something of an advantage before the Lady Panthers clawed back.

A service error handed Gunter an 11-7 lead and following a couple of rallies it was Van Alstyne that was in front, 13-12, on the scoreboard.

Gilbreath, Putnicki and Jacee Childers were at the forefront of an 8-1 run that took away any chance for the Lady Panthers to tie the match heading into Game 3.

Van Alstyne took the lead at the start of Game 1 behind Jadyn Cranford and Moore. Back-to-back kills from Gilbreath and Shae Pruiett gave Gunter the lead for good at 6-5.

Putnicki’s kill put the Lady Tigers up 10-6 but they couldn’t pull away from the Lady Panthers.

Van Alstyne got within two points twice, the last at 18-16, before Gunter reeled off four straight points to gain some breathing room and a Mauldin kill clinched the 1-0 advantage.

As part of an ambitious schedule, Gunter started the weekend with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 home victory against Brock, which opened the year in the top 10 in 3A. Rubis had 12 kills, Pruiett finished with 11 kills and Childers handed out 25 assists.

The next opponent, Krum, is the top-ranked team in Class 4A and after that comes the Lady Tigers' former district rival Ponder. Later this month Gunter will host Kennedale, a 4A state semifinalist which brings back all but two players.

"They want to play the big dogs," Gill said. "We’re playing everybody we can. They want to be challenged."