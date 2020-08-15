POTTER COUNTY

Potter County 47th District Court

Jason Frank Silvas. Judgment. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 15 months in state jail, $500 fine and costs.

Nathan James Benage. Judgment. Sex offender’s duty to register with previous conviction. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $1,000 fine and costs.

Potter County 181st District Court

Sha Dit. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a habitation. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Potter County 251st District Court

Angela Renee Martin. Deferred adjudication on two counts of forgery government / national instrument / money / security. Defendant received three years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Estevan Olivarez. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Dione Lea Briones. Judgment. Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more convictions, enhanced. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Donnie Wilson. Judgment on two charges of terroristic threat of family/household member. Punishment assessed 120 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

Nadia Perales-Lopez. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Grant Robert Vivens. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.