A 38-year-old Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy two years ago was indicted Tuesday.

Christopher Johnson is charged with a count of sexually assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Prosecutors believe he sexually abused the boy at least two times in April 2018.

Johnson's charges stem from a Lubbock police investigation in February after the boy's parent told him that Johnson molested him, according to an arrest warrant.

The boy told a Children's Advocacy Center forensic interviewer that the abuse happened when he was in the 7th grade.

He said he was asleep and awoke to Johnson inappropriately touching him. He said Johnson told him to relax and ignored him when he told him "no" before performing a sexual act on him. The boy told the interviewer the abuse happened again a week later, the warrant states.

He said the abuse haunted him and made sleeping difficult, which is why he told a parent.

CPS records show that in 2014, 2018 and 2019, investigators looked into allegations that Johnson sexually abused other children. However, the allegations were closed because the children did not make an outcry.

A warrant for Johnson's arrest was issued July 9. He arrested on July 14 and was booked into the the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains. His bond is set at $75,000.

Court records show he is being represented by Lubbock attorney Chris Wanner.