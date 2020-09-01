Tuesday forecast for Austin: It’s September! The new month will kick off with a heat advisory and sizzling conditions, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with a high temperature near 99 degrees, forecasters said. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will have gusts as high as 25 mph.

The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside, will be as high as 109, forecasters said.

With the high heat index and hot temperatures, a heat advisory for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties is in effect until 8 p.m., the weather service said.

To stay safe during the advisory, forecasters suggest drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room if possible and out of the sun. If you have to be outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Check up on friends, family and neighbors and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The symptoms of a heat stroke include having hot, red, dry or damp skin, a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, losing consciousness and a fast, strong pulse, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting and a fast, weak pulse, the CDC said.

Temperatures will cool off a bit at night with a low around 77 degrees, forecasters said. Nighttime skies will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 2 a.m.

South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, a high near 95 and a heat index of 106. South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 74.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 94. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain, mostly before 8 p.m., and a low around 73.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 94.