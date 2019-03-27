Emmitt Gaines Jr., 83, of Brownwood, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Brownwood Regional Medical Center. A celebration of a life well lived, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at The Church of the Living God, located at 1800 Good Shephard in Brownwood. Visitation will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the church. Services entrusted to Brownwood Funeral Home.

Emmitt Gaines Jr. was born Nov. 19, 1935 in Caldwell to Emmitt Gaines Sr. and Annie Bell Banks. The family relocated to Brownwood when Emmitt was a young child. He received his education from Brownwood public schools, attending R.F. Hardin High School. As a young man he was employed by Acme Brick Company, and he later went to work at Superior Cable, retiring after 30-plus years. Emmitt met the love of his life and married Bobbie Lee Gilbert in 1955, and to this union came two children. Emmitt was a long time, faithful member of Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church serving in many capacities. Emmitt was a family man. He was a community member who was known and loved by all. In his spare time he loved to go fishing, hunting and he loved watching sports.

Emmitt was preceded in death by wife, Bobbie Gaines; sisters, Ella Mae Hester, Juanita McArthur; and both parents.

Left to cherish his memories are children, Melody Rockwell and husband Robert of Lewisville, Madeline Evans and husband Elray of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Ashley Evans of Lewisville, special friend, Nancy Terrell; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

