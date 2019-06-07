Debbie Henderson, 65, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Abilene.

Memorial services for Debbie will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Hetzel officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Debbie was born to Harry and Gloria (Spivey) Evans on Sept. 30, 1953, in Brownwood. She attended Mineral Wells High School. She loved animals, but most of all she loved her family. She was an avid reader, artist and writer. Debbie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Randall Henderson of Brownwood; two daughters, Brandy Halk and husband Greg of May, Sara Brewer and husband Chris of New Braunfels; son, Sean Henderson of San Marcos; one grandson, Kaden Halk; two brothers, Michael Evans of Brownwood, Tony Evans and wife Margaret of Mineral Wells; and sister, Jodie Burns of Brownwood. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Gloria Evans; sister, Lisa Collier; and nephew, Norman Clayton.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Corrine T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.