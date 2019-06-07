Stephanie “Steph” Brumbelow, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Funeral services for Stephanie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at High Mesa Cowboy Church with Terry Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Stephanie was born to Anthony and Linda (Harlow) Brumbelow on April 16, 1980, in Crane. She graduated from Brownwood High School in 1997 and Ranger Junior College in 2006 with a nursing degree. Steph was a nurse for many years; she loved helping people and was very selfless. She lived life to the fullest as if everyday was her last.

Steph was a loving daughter and mother to her two boys, Devin and Hayden. She was very supportive and active in Hayden’s sports activities. Steph attended High Mesa Cowboy Church.

Steph is survived by her two sons, Devin Brumbelow and significant other Jolie Donica, and Hayden Brumbelow, all of Brownwood; parents, Tony and Linda Brumbelow of Brownwood; sister, Christi Ruiz and husband Christian of Brownwood; and a maternal grandmother, Rosemary Harlow. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ted and Mary Petty, and M.C. Harlow; paternal grandparents, Clifton and Edna Brumbelow; and Hayden’s father, Chance Allen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to a scholarship fund setup at Citizens National Bank for Hayden Brumbelow (Hayden Brumbelow Scholarship Fund, 1 Carnegie St. Brownwood, Texas 76801). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.