John Ellis Howze Sr., 79, of Santa Anna, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. A visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30 and a graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

John Howze Sr. was born Sept. 18, 1939 in Blanco to Pat and Lula Estelle Howze. He graduated high school from Brownwood in 1958 and enlisted in the US Air Force for four years. John married his beloved Sandra Rae Broughton in June 1963 and they began a life together. John spent his life working as a welder doing 17 years for Downs & Clark and 15 years for Sivalls Inc. before retiring. He spent over 20 years as a minister with the Pentecostal Church of God. He loved gardening, hunting and fishing. John and Sandra had four children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

John is survived by his daughters, Raelene Shaw of South Dakota, Melinda Cannon and husband Hank of Brownwood, Laura Branin and husband Josh of Conroe; son, John Howze Jr. of Santa Anna; five grandchildren, Rebekah Kilburn of Dublin, Mark Shaw of Brookings, South Dakota, Rachel Cannon and Caleb Cannon of Brownwood and Daniel Branin of Conroe; and one great-grandchild, Isaac Shaw of Brookings, South Dakota.