Vanda (Livingston) Robinson, 56, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Dallas.

She was born Dec. 1, 1962, in Comanche to Lonnie Alvah and Judy Ruth (Holcomb) Livingston. On March 2, 2001, she was united in marriage to Johnie Robinson in Comanche, Texas.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Vanda was a talented decorator, seamstress and was an excellent cook. If you haven’t eaten her banana bread, you haven’t eaten banana bread. For many years Vanda worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Comanche County Medical Center and in her spare time she raised Basset Hounds. She was kind hearted, very considerate of others, and would help anyone in need. She was a member of Gustine Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Johnie Robinson of Comanche; daughter, Maleah Gunter and husband Cody of Gustine; son, Mason Ballard and Kesha of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Blanton Gunter and Kelci Gunter; mother, Judy Livingston of Gustine; sisters, Malinda Huey and husband Ken of Gustine, and Donna Roming and husband John of Gustine; godchildren, James and Elizabeth Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Livingston Jr., and grandparents, Wes and Daisy Holcomb.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Comanche Funeral Home. Lunch for the family will be at Gustine Church of Christ at noon Sunday, Aug. 25.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Comanche Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jackie Auvenshine and the Rev. Zac Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Comanche County. Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com.