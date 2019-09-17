Curtis Darrell Shipman, 58, of Paint Rock, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Darrell was born Oct. 13, 1960, in Abilene to Curtis Hoyt and Margaret (Loveall) Shipman. He was a graduate of Odessa High School. He married Wanda Elaine Alverson and was an oil field equipment mechanic. Darrell truly loved hunting, fishing, Bud Light, and you can’t forget his big sweet tooth. He really enjoyed sitting around a table talking and drinking with all his friends and family.

Darrell was a huge handyman, a real jack-of-all-trades. He would help anyone, no questions asked, and his wife, Wanda was always there right by his side, yelling at him, “lizard lips!”

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Shipman, and mother-in-law, Bernice Grey.

Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; his children, Curt Shipman, Erick Shipman and wife Afton, Darren Shipman, Kori Baughman and husband Josh, Jackie Thompson and Melissa Thompson; his mother, Margaret Brown and step-father, Ronnie Brown. Also surviving are siblings Dewayne and Pamela Shipman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many more nieces and nephews, and so many great friends who have grown to be more like family.

Visitation for family and friends was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the family to help with medical expenses for Wanda.

Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.