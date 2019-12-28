Kevin Lane Ferreiro, 23, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Rocky Creek Cemetery.

Kevin was born Wednesday, July 24, 1996 in San Salvador, El Salvador, Central America. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 2014. He married Cheyenne Mungia and they were blessed with two precious children, Audrey Rene Ferreiro and Emma Jewel-Lane Ferreiro. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and children. He played the guitar and was always willing to help his friends. Kevin was an organ donor and at the end of his life, he gave the gift of life to so many others.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Cheyenne Mungia Ferreiro; daughters, Audrey Rene and Emma Jewel-Lane Ferreiro of Brownwood,; mother, Patricia Lane Ferreiro and step-mother, Jackie Anderson of Brownwood; brother, Ryan Philip Ferreiro and wife Melissa; sister-in-law, Mariamme Ferreiro; nephews, Aydin Augustin Ferreiro and Mason Augustin Ferreiro; niece, Raynah Irene Ferreiro all of Fort Worth; grandmother, Virginia Alice Warren of Early; aunt, Susan Junek and husband Calvin of Jean, Larry Lynn Nunnelee of Early, Richard Austin Nunnelee and wife Ramina of New Berry Park, California. Kevin had many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fernando Augustin Ferreiro; brother, Shawn Augustin Ferreiro; grandfather, Bradford Nunnelee; step-grandfather, John Walter Warren; uncles, Ronnie Bullion and Bill Evans; and aunts, Diann Ross and Starr Evans.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity.

