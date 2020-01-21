Norval Dee Meredith, 74, of Gonzales, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday evening, Jan. 11, 2020.

Norval was born in Wellington, Kansas on March 25, 1945 to Myrl David and Elva Fair Meredith. The family moved to Amarillo when he was in high school, where he graduated from Tascosa High School in 1963, then attended Amarillo College until his transfer to the University of Texas in Austin, where he met the love of his life, Glenda Watson. They were married there in 1967, and he graduated from the College of Pharmacy in 1968. He worked briefly in Rockdale, Texas until he was drafted into the army, which then dismissed him because of stomach health issues. He and Glenda then moved to Ballinger, where he worked for Gene Keel at Keel Drug. Norval bought the pharmacy in 1982, and continued his ownership until 2012, when he sold the store to Ballinger Memorial Hospital, where he had also been the pharmacy consultant for many years.

While in Ballinger, Norval served as library president in the ‘70s, Lions Club President, Bearcat Booster Club president, and Little League coach for several teams. He served many years as an elder at Avenue B Church of Christ, a group of people he dearly loved, as he loved his Lord. In 2003, his pharmacy was named Business of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. Norval loved his customers and took special efforts to care for them during the 30 years of his pharmacy ownership.

Norval also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and actively promoted bow hunting in Runnels County. As his health began declining in 2015, he and Glenda moved to Gonzales, to be near their son, Dr. David Meredith, as well as closer to their daughters Valerie and Natalie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his older sister, Dolores Adams; and his brother-in-law, Robert Jefferson.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glenda, as well as his sister Mitzi (Neal) Slack of Pretty Prairie, Kansas and Judy Jefferson of Lubbock. Also surviving are daughters Valerie Meredith of Georgetown and Natalie Meredith of Kyle, well as son David and daughter-in-law Phyllis of Gonzales. Grandchildren include Jordan (Callie) Meredith of Lakewood, Colorado, Rebekah Meredith of San Marcos, Grayson Meredith of Abilene, Logan Laird of Dallas and Taylor Laird of Georgetown, as well as great-grandchildren Aubrey and Mason Meredith of San Marcos.

Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the funeral home with Mike Riley officiating, interment will follow at Gonzales Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s charity of choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales. Friends may sign the guestbook and leave condolences at seydlerhillfuneralhome.com.