Jody “Joe” Lee Cota born April 15, 1970, in Artesia, New Mexico, went home on Dec. 24, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Brandy [who also went to the Lord on Dec. 30, 2019]; his mother: Marsha Padilla, husband Jesse; his father: Luis Cota, wife Lynette; brother: Daniel Cota, wife Sharon, niece Kiana Cota, nephew Jacob Oldham, brother in-law Ronnie Oldham; and other family members.

A Celebration of Joe’s life and promotion to glory will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Lost Pines Bible Church, 115 Ponderosa Road, in Smithville, Texas.

In the care of Bastrop Providence.