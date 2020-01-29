Barbara Ann Carter, 70, went to be with the Lord January 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side at her home in Anna, Texas. Barbara was born April 9, 1949 in Dublin, Texas, the daughter of Nathan and Roena (Hudson) Whisenant.

Barbara was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, The Four Corners Food Pantry and the Anna United Methodist Women’s Group. Barbara was also well known for her hats. She was a beautiful person and was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Ronnie Carter; sons John Mallow and wife Arne’; Vence Mallow and wife Barbie; Richard Rogers and wife Aundrea; godson Dustin Encizo; daughters MeChelle Mallow Tsakpinis and husband Dimitri; and Amy Carter; sisters Nancy Wertz and husband Bob; Judy Jech and husband Vic; and brother Johnny Whisenant. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her preceded in death by parents, sister Mary Whisenant and niece Holly Chenault.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. February 1, 2020 at the Chapel on The Hill Cedarlawn Memorial Park, 5805 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman. The family will receive friends January 31, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.