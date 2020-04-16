GLEN ROSE - Larry Lelan Lamb, 64, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in Glen Rose, TX.

Larry was born on Dec. 19, 1955, at Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma. He was the oldest child of Jerry R. and Adina F. Lamb. He was raised an “army brat”, which meant growing up in many places, including Hawaii, Washington, North Carolina, California, Texas and Germany. He graduated from high school in Walnut Springs, TX, the place he always considered home.

Larry’s pride and joy were his five daughters and six grandchildren; he was their hero, best friend and greatest mentor. Larry loved helping people any way he could. He was loved by many who were blessed to know him. Larry loved to play his guitar and sing to anyone that would listen, especially his Facebook and Instagram friends. He also enjoyed driving his BMW convertible with the top down anytime the weather permitted. He was very involved with AA and NA and cared deeply for this family. His family, friends and dogs were his whole world; he would go to the ends of the earth for any one of them. He will be deeply missed by all those who came to love and know him. He was a strong, courageous, fighter until the end. Larry loved God and was grateful for everything, never complaining about anything.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Adina Lamb and brother, Garry “Boo” Lamb.

He is survived by his father Jerry Ross Lamb and wife Marilee McCabe; brothers, Kerry Lamb and wife Shanna, Randy Lamb and wife Jennifer, Jerry Don Lamb and husband Daniel; sisters, Melanie Bybee and Kimberly Reynolds; daughters, Heather Yzaguirre, Tiffany Williams, Chantell McCurdy, Carlee Julian, Abigail Coleman; Grandchildren Ryan Lamb, Calen Ballesteros, Johnathan Williams, Jaxon Williams, Blake Lily Coleman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.