Our family has lost our rock and foundation: John Leon Wright Sr. went to be with his heavenly

father on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

John was born on Monday, December 16, 1929, to Marida McDuffy and Mary Louise (Futrell)

Wright in Miles, Texas. He served in the United States Army from March 7, 1951, to March 7,

1953, when he was honorably discharged from service at Camp Polk, LA. He married the love

of his life, Clara Alexandre on July 1, 1950. He loved all things John Deere, and he worked for

Halliburton for 20 plus years, he also worked for Porter Henderson for 21 years, and finally M N

D distribution for 1 year before retiring. John was also a member of the Lutheran Church in

Miles, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife Clara, his sons John and Jesse Wright, his parents, and his

loving brothers and sisters.

John is survived by his son James Wright and wife Karen of San Angelo, Texas; his daughter

Cathy Wright-Rose and husband Charles of Miles, Texas. He is also survived by his

grandchildren Tyler Wright and wife Christin, Jessica Wilde, and boyfriend Rowdie, Stephanie

Emfinger and husband Steve, Julie Perez and husband Chris, Trey Wright, and wife Nichole,

Ashley Wright, and Josh Wright. John will also be remembered by his great-grandchildren

Stacia Emfinger, Stetson Emfinger, and the newest edition Stetson Stewart, Spencer Fields,

Gavin Fields, Lathan Stoltz, and Isaiah Stoltz. He will also be cherished by his precious niece

Marilyn Harris and his sitter Cecilia Salinas.

We will truly miss him, talking with him, seeing his smiling face, and hearing all of his great

stories. We love you Dad. Instead of floral donations we ask that you donate to the Miles Senior

Citizens, he loved everyone there and enjoyed all of their company.

-Till we meet again.

Viewing for John will be held from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and due

to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside will follow on Thursday, April 30,

2020, at Miles Cemetery at 10:00 am with Pastor Diane officiating. Pall Bearers for John’s

service will be Trey Wright, Tyler Wright, Rowdy Stewart, Steve Emfinger, and Stetson

Emfinger.

A recording of John’s service will be available for viewing later that evening on his obituary.