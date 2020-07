HICO - Services for Cody Lee Gibbs, 34, Asst. Superintendent for Lonestar Pipeline Contractors, Inc., will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Erath County Cowboy Church with Rev. Werth Mayes officiating.

Burial will follow at Simpson Cemetery in Eastland County.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Lacy Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Lacy Funeral Home.