Oneita Louise (Davenport) Early, 86, went to be with Jesus on Monday, August 3, 2020, which was her 70th wedding anniversary; rarely does a couple enjoy that many happy years together. Their marriage was greatly blessed. She had been in declining health for several years after breaking her leg. Oneita was born in the old Santa Anna Hospital on February 1, 1923, to Elbert and Alma (Welch) Davenport.

She was a wonderful Christian woman, who was known for always telling the truth, no matter the situation. She faithfully went to church all 86 years of her life and served teaching Sunday School. Oneita was married to Roy Neil Early on August 3, 1950. The family and he remember fondly that she always held his hand at church.

Three children were nurtured by her great mothering skills: Phillis Morris of Bangs, Ricky Early and wife Ann of Georgetown, and Lesa McKee and husband James of Abilene. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Oneita was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bruce Morris who was laid to rest just one week ago; and infant great-grandsons, Nicholas and Neil Timmons all of Bangs.

Oneita was an avid bridge player and would sometimes play bridge three times a week. She also loved to play dominoes and was a cut-throat gamer. She was always out to win! She enjoyed playing the piano for her own personal enjoyment and was an amazing artist and member of the Brownwood Art Association for many years. Her canvasses are greatly prized by family members.

As a good friend and example to all, she was known for always bringing food wherever she went. Her homemade hot rolls were always a delectable addition to any meal. She shared her recipe and, even this spring, her grandson, Bryan, requested that Grandma Early’s rolls be a featured part of the meal. It was a sweet memory of all the hundreds of times she had shared these with family and friends. In fact, she won a 4-H baking contest while in high school. That caught the eye and heart of Roy who chased her until she caught him. He greatly prized her abilities as a wonderful cook all throughout their 70 years of marriage. She was a loving, attentive mom to her children, teaching them to love God and serve others with honesty and integrity. This love and attention carried over to her grandchildren whom she adored. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services for Oneita will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Bangs with Dr. Pepper Dill officiating; burial will follow at the Bangs Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Bangs, where she was a longtime and faithful member. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.