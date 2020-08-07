Thomas Dean Blackstock, age 80, of Brownwood passed from his earthly home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the loving presence of his family and caregivers at Cross Country Healthcare Center in Brownwood.

He was born August 18, 1939 in Hubbard, Texas, the son of Joe and Nancy (Benson) Blackstock. They moved to Brownwood at an early age and he has lived here most of his life.

Being a Blackstock, he was stubborn and feisty, and loved meeting and talking to people. His true passion was restoring old cars – his 1966 Chevy Chevelle being his pride and joy – and he worked at several body shops in Brownwood, most recently at Cen-Tex Body and Paint. He also worked as a tow truck driver and medicine delivery driver.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Mark Richards of Austin, and his two grandchildren, Gavin and Dylan, his brother Jay Blackstock and two sisters, Ruth Van Pelt and Vivian Blackstock. Also included in his family circle are numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sgt. Jane Thompson Blackstock, three brothers — Gene, Joe, and Bobby — and two sisters, Pat Jones and Mary Davis.

A visitation will be held on Sunday evening Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Morris Funeral Home in Brownwood. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Rock Church Cemetery near Blanket.

Friends and family are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com.