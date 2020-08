Funeral service for Adelia M. Houston Kirk, 70 of Brownwood, Texas will be held at noon Saturday August 15, 2020 at Victory Life Church, 901 CC Woodson, Brownwood, Texas.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Brownwood Funeral Home, 2512 Belle Plain Brownwood, Texas with visitation to follow from 6-8 pm at Greater Faith Community Church, 417 Wesley St. Brownwood, Texas.

