As we work to improve our school finance system during the 86th Legislative Session, some basic facts should serve as a starting point for improved and more equitable funding for our kids. First, overall instructional spending in our classrooms has decreased since 2008 (pre-recession), resulting in fewer resources for our kids and larger class sizes. Second, local property taxes make up an increasingly larger share of school spending. While we are paying more in property taxes, we are not getting more in our classrooms for our kids. Third, the state is paying for the rapid growth of charter schools, often at the expense of traditional public schools, since charters are nearly 100 percent funded by the state, and traditional school districts lose money for every child that moves to a charter school.

Increased charter school enrollment has also pushed traditional school districts into recapture/Robin Hood as enrollment declines and property values increase. Improving the adequacy and efficiency of our school finance system requires that we account for these three issues.

RELATED: Texas House Democrats pitch $14.5 billion school finance plan.

First, overall campus-level funding for Texas public schools has decreased. Texas never fully recovered from the massive cuts to our schools in 2011. Furthermore, the state school finance formula does not adjust for inflation. This means school funding is unable to keep pace with the rising cost of running a school. If the state had adjusted the basic allotment to keep up with inflation since 2016, then accounts for projected inflation through 2020-2021, schools would be entitled to an additional $7.68 billion.

To illustrate, Texas currently ranks 42nd in the nation in per-student funding, spending a conservative estimate of about $2,300 less per student than the national average according to the National Education Association.

Second, local property taxes make up an increasing share of spending as the state share decreases. In 2008, state and local taxpayers split the funding responsibility for all public schools almost equally. However, it is projected that in the 2018-2019 school year the state will contribute only a third of funding for school districts, according to Texas's Legislative Budget Board, leaving local taxpayers to pick up a bigger share of the cost.

One consequence is that school district property taxes recaptured by the state have more than doubled in the last five years. It is worth noting that as property values in Texas continue to increase, both “property poor” school districts lose state aid and “property wealthy” school districts send the state more recaptured local taxes. The state benefits either way, using those extra dollars to fund other priorities, and all schools lose out.

Third, charter schools are receiving an increasing share of state funding. As of this school year, charter school state aid has nearly doubled from the amount appropriated in 2014. While charter students make up only about 6 percent of the student population, charter schools will receive one-sixth of all Foundation School Program state aid in 2019.

Overall, according to the Legislative Budget Board, charter school state aid between 2016-17 (last biennium) and 2018-19 (this biennium) increased by $1.467 billion, while state aid to traditional school districts decreased by $2.6 billion. To illustrate, the Austin Independent School District would receive $1,740 more per student if it were funded like a charter.

According to Texas Education Agency data, even when accounting for annual debt repayments for capital projects approved by local voters in traditional school districts, charters still often have an overall financial advantage of hundreds of dollars per student. If charters received the same funding as the largest independent school districts they are located in, the state would save $882 million this biennium, nearly enough to cover the cost to fund a full day of prekindergarten for Texas students for a year.

As we move forward with the 86th legislative session, it is critical that we increase overall funding for public schools, increase the state share to relieve the burden on local taxpayers, and ensure equitable funding between traditional public schools and charters.

Hinojosa, Goodwin and Cole are Democrats representing Austin in the Texas House.