Over a decade ago, as commandant of the Marine Corps, I had the honor of participating in ceremonies commemorating the end of the world wars in Europe and Asia. At each moment, I was struck by the number of people who sought me out, thanking me for what our country did for them. It was the service and sacrifice of not only our military but also those who supported the effort at home who inspired the next generation of American leaders, myself included, and earned us the admiration of the world.

During my decades as a Marine, it became clear to me that the demonstration of U.S. leadership in the world had as much to do with our non-military tools of diplomacy and foreign assistance as it did with our military might. Scholar Joseph Nye famously coined the term “soft power” to explain the value of exerting our strength through non-military tools. We sometimes forget how our commitment to assist war-torn nations in Europe and Asia forged decades-long alliances and created the global markets that brought unmatched economic growth at home.

Today, in our post-9/11 world, we face a new wave of national security challenges: great power competition from China and Russia; the displacement of the largest number of people since WW II; and global pandemics like Ebola.

These challenges are not limited by geographic boundaries and thus largely immune to kinetic military interventions, and instead require a comprehensive approach that brings our diplomatic and development programs to bear alongside our military.

As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I participated in the development of the National Defense Strategy. In recent years, this strategy has rightly shifted to confront the growing competition with China and Russia. Both nations are clearly looking to write their own rules of the road in multiple spheres – China especially so in the developing world – rather than live in the world order that America helped create.

Across Africa, China is buying up ports and infrastructure and has surpassed the U.S. as the continent’s top trading partner – which matters for Texas as one of the top exporting states in America. But as we seek to strengthen America’s position, it won’t be our service members who build tomorrow’s markets, but American development professionals and diplomats.

It’s no secret that Texas has the longest international border of any state. While I’ll leave the border security debate to others, the fact that thousands of Central Americans are fleeing brutal gangs and desperate hunger should make us ask how America can help promote stability and tackle the root causes of violence and poverty.

Addressing challenges like these requires the U.S. to maintain its leadership in the world. While our military is certainly unmatched, it is not the only demonstration of American power. In a turbulent, unstable world, we must also embrace the full force of diplomacy and development alongside defense to advance our interests and keep our citizens safe.

It is why I continue to stand with more than 150 retired three- and four-star generals and admirals who called on Congress in recent years to provide robust resources for the State Department, USAID, and other U.S. development agencies.

Those of us who have worn the uniform have been buoyed by the leadership of many in Congress, including new House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul, (R-Austin) who is a champion of these critical programs.

Since the end of WW II, America has profoundly impacted the history of the world. While some of our fellow citizens call for America to turn inward, I look to those who have gone before us and shown us why American leadership is just as vital to our world as it is for our country.

Hagee, USMC (Ret.), served as 33rd Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and is the president and CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation in Fredericksburg.

###