Recapture rate unfairly

cripples Austin district

Re: March 4 article, “Austin school district ponders complicated recapture riddle."

The article does an excellent job of outlining why Austin’s recapture rate is crippling the ability to care for its most important asset, its youth.

The state of Texas is unfairly burdening Austin by recapturing more than half of Austin Independent School District’s property tax dollars this year, leaving the district with a $60 million budget shortfall.

This shortfall is leading to a decline in AISD’s ability to properly educate its 80,000 students. These students have diverse needs. Over half qualify as low-income and 27 percent speak little to no English. Moreover, many of Austin’s public-school buildings are a century old and in dire need of refurbishing.

The state must step up to its responsibility of educating its children without unfairly burdening AISD by investing in its public school system more holistically and updating the regulations for recapture and looking for other sources of funding instead of further burdening Austin.

Lindsey Smith, Austin





A crisis when food was

scarce after the war

Re: March 13 article “Cornmeal is baked into the history of the Americas.”

The article reminded me of post-World War II Paris, 1946. After he was discharged from the Army, my husband worked for Trans World Airlines there, where I joined him.

This was pre-Marshall Plan. Food was scarce but we had an American commissary and were able to help our friends. Wheat was scarce and so a crisis emerged. Every French housewife brought home the iconic loaf of bread daily. With the shortage of wheat, what to do to provide the daily loaf? France has corn, but it is coarse and used only for feeding farm animals. No self-respecting French citizen would consider cornbread. But cornbread shaped like the long oval wheat bread was sometimes the only option. Did it taste like cornbread? No, it was awful! We had a hard time trying to explain to our French friends what American cornbread tastes like!



Maxine Barkan, Austin

Tax properties only

on the price paid

A building should only be taxed on the price paid for it at the time of sale.

One buys a property for $5,000 and the appraisal district says it is worth $10,000 because another property in the district sold for that amount. The owner of the first property can only sell for what he purchased his for originally --why is the higher tax fair? Just because the appraisal district claims the property is worth a higher amount does not mean it can or will sell for that amount.

The reason we have so many homeless people is because of the accumulative taxes placed on their homes. Add them up — city, school, Austin Community College, water district, county, fire, etc.

We had a home in Austin in 1980 but sold it and moved to Bastrop County because we saw our taxes increasing more than we could afford.

Appraisals are out of hand everywhere in Texas.

Charles Matheson Sr., Elgin

A reader offers this

advice to Democrats

Observing the behavior of Democrats at the Kavanaugh hearings and their actions and statements since then, I am convinced that most of them are clinically delusional. Coupled with an emotion-based mentality, this led to severe anger and rage issues. Many of these people are a danger to society. Their condition will worsen.

The program: Select one thing which bothers you (Donald Trump). Say one good thing about him, such as, "The booming economy has led to historically low unemployment."

You thought Hilary was going to win. Ask yourself why did I think that? Where did I go wrong? What did I miss? Apply this to other subjects.

Don't marry a position. Examine it regularly. Watch Fox News. Count to 15 before popping off a remark.

Ken Lawrence, Georgetown

In Bastrop County, an

odor has wide impact

One entity in Bastrop County influences the quality of life of nearly every resident. Its odor reaches football games at Elgin High School, golf outings in Tahitian Village, visits to nearby state parks, and playing outdoors from Paige to Smithville.

Some report that along Highway 95 between Elgin and Bastrop car windows must stay closed. Others so nauseated they involved local and state authorities. All were impotent.

Its owners are untouchable yet touching everyone. But for the hopeful there’s the “Stop the Stench – DAR PRO Rendering Plant – Bastrop County Texas.”

Finally, they’re considered by some as the victim and should be allowed to do anything because they were here first. Nothing should ever impact making payroll. DAR PRO never has to fire a shot, because nobody wants to raise a stink. Therefore, they can render all the stink they need.

Dave Barber, Elgin